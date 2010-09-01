Greenpeace Activists Evade Danish Navy And Storm Arctic Oil Rig

Greenpeace activists stormed and occupied an arctic oil rig earlier this morning. The Cairn Energy rig is waiting for a permit to begin drilling in off the coast of Greenland (via FT Energy Source).

Unlike most stunts, this one might actually work, delaying the project long enough for the water to freeze over.

Greenpeace:

At dawn this morning our expert climbers in inflatable speed boats dodged Danish Navy commandos before climbing up the inside of the rig and hanging from it in tents suspended from ropes, halting its drilling operation.

The climbers have enough supplies to occupy the hanging tents for several days. If they succeed in stopping drilling for just a short time then the operators, Britain’s Cairn Energy, will struggle to meet a tight deadline to complete the exploration before winter ice conditions force it to abandon the search for oil off Greenland until next year.

