Greenlight's David Einhorn Closes First Solar Short After Making Huge Profit

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Last spring, Greenlight Capital announced it was short solar panel producer First Solar.



At the time the put was announced, shares of FSLR were hovering around $125.

Yesterday, Greenlight said the move had paid off big time, as it announced it had closed the short.

In its letter to shareholders summing up Q4, Greenlight called the short “one of the most profitable in the history of [the company.]”

Shares of First Solar plummeted to $33.76 in December after the company reported 2012 operating income would drop up to 25 per cent.

But markets have responded to today’s news by sending First Solar shares up 9 per cent today.

Greenlight also said it had closed its position on Diamond Foods, which the company called “one of the fastest-performing shorts in our history.” Diamond shares were up 5 per cent today.

A spokesman for Greenlight declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.