Greenlight's David Einhorn Dumps Stake In Research In Motion And Dell

Hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, filed his 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



According to the filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, Greenlight has dumped its entire stakes in Dell and Research In Motion.

During Q2, Greenlight loaded up on health insurers and healthcare stocks adding new positions in Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Coventry Health, UnitedHealth Group and WellPoint Inc., according to the quarterly report.

Greenlight also disclosed a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in Q2. The hedge fund owned 44,000 Put options in Chipotle, the filing shows.

SEE ALSO: Berkshire Hathaway dumps shares in Intel >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.