David Einhorn Adds More Apple And Axes Entire Aeropostale and BP Holdings

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital has just released its latest 13-F filing.The hedge fund manager added 236,200 more shares of Apple as of September 30, according to the latest filing. His current stake in the company is 1.3 million shares, the filing said.



Entire stakes he axed include in teen retailer Aeropostale, Amdocs Ltd. and BP, the latest filing said as of September 30.

New positions he added to his portfolio include Barrick Gold, CBS Corp, Compuware Corp, Legg Mason, Marvell Technology and Synaptics, according to the filing.

