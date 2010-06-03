Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn: "We Should Junk Official Credit Ratings"

David Einhorn, founder of Greenlight Capital, was on CNBC this morning discussing what we should do about the oligopoly of ratings agencies that plagues our financial system.



Key points given to Becky Quick on Squawk Box:

1) Clearly something needs to be done about the ratings agencies. The existing rating system is pro-cyclical and is aggravating slowdowns, inflating booms. It’s better to have investors individually assess securities.

2) The game is rigged. Big banks & bond buyers have told congress they like current system. The political influence of big bond buyers is a huge issue. They can exert extreme influence over government decisions. Government creditworthiness shouldn’t be determined by CRA Committees – it should be determined by the investor. Congress has a rare opportunity to eliminate the rating system, but it’ll have a tough time fulfilling that promise.

3) We learned the hard way what happens when markets ignore credit risk. Einhorn says “we’re on course for a responsible fiscal policy, irresponsible monetary policy,” which is a frightening outlook. But something needs to be done, because the present official credit ratings inspire false confidence.

4) Einhorn’s one-stop solution: “We should get rid of official credit ratings,” he says. Let the investor decide whether or not they want to pursue the risk/reward with the associated security.

