Greenlight Capital had a rough start to 2015

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital fell 2.5% in the month of January, Bloomberg News reports citing a performance report.

Meanwhile, the Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 3.1% in January.

Greenlight Capital, which manages around $US11.8 billion in assets, returned a respectable 8% in 2014 compared to the S&P 500’s 13% rise. Hedge funds, on average, returned only 3.78% last year, according to research firm Preqin.

