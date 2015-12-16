See Greenland's vast, untouched wilderness

Greenland is one of the least densely populated places on earth, and its vast and remote wilderness is basically untouched.

Photographer Alex Nail spent three weeks hiking Tasermiut Fjord, and the footage he came back with is breathtaking.

The fjord is located on the southern tip of Greenland. It is only accessible by helicopter and boat, and is popular among rock climbers.

Check out Alex Nail Photography for more footage.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.