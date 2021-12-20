Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to hype the diversity of the MAGA movement, describing some as ‘yellow people’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the capitol in September 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejected claims the pro-Trump movement is racist at a conference.

She tried to defend it by noting that “yellow people” are among those who love Trump.

Critics pointed out that the phrase has a long history as a racist slur.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia attracted criticism for using a term widely seen as a racial slur in boasting of the racial diversity those who support former President Donald Trump.

Greene, an outspoken Republican champion of Trump, made the comments at the weekend conference of the conservative Turning Point USA youth movement.

“When I walked in yesterday, I was like, what kind of people come here?” Greene said. “So I’m walking around and seeing some good people, and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people.”

“And then there’s talk of freedom and loving America and conservative principles, some crazy people in here were talking about how much they love this guy named Jesus. And I heard — someone I really like — I think I heard that a lot of people here like a guy named Donald J. Trump.”

She went on to mock those who accuse the pro-Trump movement of being racist.

“And then I said, ‘Oh, oh, I know exactly what this is: the left calls this a white supremacist party.”

Greene’s use of the phrase “yellow people” is itself a racist trope, critics pointed out.

“I honestly haven’t heard someone use “yellow people” for decades,” said George Takei, the famed “Star Trek” actor who has campaigned against discrimination towards Asian Americans.

“Referring to Asian Americans as ‘yellow people’ definitely isn’t something a white supremacy cult would do,” tweeted activist Nathan Schneider.

Insider contacted Greene’s office for comment on the criticism.

In the late 19th and early 20th century, the term “yellow peril” was widely used to stir racist fears of malign Asian influence, and a series of discriminatory anti-Asian laws were passed.

Greene has built her political reputation by participating in culture-war controversies, and has previously drawn accusations of racism.