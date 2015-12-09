Greencross shares take off on reports of interest by private equity

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Shares in Greencross jumped after reports of interest by private equity in the pet shop and veterinary group.

A short time ago, the shares were up 3% to $4.88 but still less than half the year-high of $9.90.

The Australian Financial Review reports Greencross is trading at eight times earnings and private equity has shown a willingness to pay 11 to 12.

“Private equity is believed to be circling,” the AFR says.

