A Resort In West Virginia Will Soon Be The Only Hotel In The World With Its Own Private Luxury Train

Remember when we mentioned the luxury train that will take people from Union Station to the Greenbriar in West Virginia?



Well, our cousins at National tipped us off to a brief interview with the guy designing it, a certain Carlton Varney who is President of Dorothy Draper & Co. Inc.

Each of the fifteen cars will be named after a president and as he says, “It’s not going to be like the Orient Express, because the Orient Express is dusty. The Greenbriar Express is going to be…magical.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

