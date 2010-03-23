Greenberg Traurig Returns $3.2 Million In Fees After Ex-Partner Was Caught Overcharging

Now-fired Greenberg Traurig partner Mark McCombs was arrested just weeks ago for stealing funds, via overbilling, from his hometown of Calumet Park, Illinois.



Greenberg moved quickly in covering its liability angles — the village board approved last Thursday the repayment of all attorney’s fees back to 2002, the local Southtown Star reported. (The ABA Journal covered it here.)

The monies returned equal $3.2 million.

“The only silver lining in any of this is for us is that money is going back to people who need it,” Paul Fox, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, told the paper. “We’re helping a community and some school districts. We thought that the appropriate thing to do was return all the fees.”

The village attorney, Burt Odelson, estimated that 10 per cent of the fees McCombs charged over the years were legitimate, but we can see how, from Greenberg’s prospective, returning the entire amount is the easiest way to go.

