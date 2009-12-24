Gamble? Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office Sues Poker Player Dutch Boyd

One poker player doesn’t mind telling how he feels about a lawsuit.

Russel Aaron “Dutch” Boyd says he scored 165 on the LSAT when he was 14 and is the second youngest law graduate ever.

He’s also a prominent face at the World Series of Poker.

But he is currently a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Two Plus Two Publishing, owned by author, poker player and statistician Mason Malmuth. (A similar suit was filed against Anthony Scocozza and Jacknames.com.)

The suits claim the defendants are in violation of 2+2 trademarks.

We’ll admit that we know little about poker, but Law Shucks report on the suit caught our eye because of Boyd’s emailed response to it. Lawshucks has the full email, but here’s the most amusing paragraphs:

The lawsuit he is bringing against me is based on a domain name that he currently owns: ‘twoplustwopoker.com.’ It is without merit and is designed to encourage me to pay him off or face a substantial legal bill defending myself against it.

“Unfortunately, the strategy will work, and he will be successful in wasting both of our time and money as well as the Nevada taxpayers’ money. The only people who will be coming out ahead in this game is Mr. Malmuth’s overpriced attorneys.

Wonder if Vegas is taking bets on who will come out on top?

Law Shucks more detailed report, with more detailed background on the parties (they know their poker!) is here.

