Herb Greenberg Is Leaving CNBC For TheStreet.com

Today is senior stock correspondent Herb Greenberg’s last full-time day at CNBC.

Greenberg is moving back to TheStreet.com where he previously worked for many years.

In his new role, Greenberg will be the editor of Herb Greenberg’s Reality Check, a subscription newsletter for investors focused on risk.

In a post on Facebook, Greenberg explained that his CNBC contract was about to expire and that he and his wife decided to move back to San Diego.

He will remain a CNBC contributor and they will install a camera in his California home, he wrote. He added that he’ll return to the studio for a week a month.

Here’s the press release:

TheStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:TST), a leading digital financial media company, announced today that Herb Greenberg has rejoined the Company. “We’re thrilled Herb Greenberg is returning to TheStreet. No one is more passionate and does more work around companies and industries than Herb does. He sparks serious conversation to help investors separate speculation from reality by shining a spotlight on risks,” said Elisabeth DeMarse, CEO and Chairman of TheStreet. “Our goal is to educate investors, and help investors make money. But avoiding losing money is just as important as making it — and nobody does it better than Herb.” Mr. Greenberg, previously a senior stocks commentator on CNBC, will serve as editor of Herb Greenberg’s Reality Check, a subscription newsletter designed to help investors better manage risk; write a daily blog for TheStreet’s main free site and contribute to Real Money’s “Columnist Conversation.” He also will remain a regular CNBC contributor. “I’m excited to be returning to my online journalism roots,” Mr. Greenberg said. “A lot has changed over the years, but one thing hasn’t: TheStreet stands out as an independent, edgy voice. It remains a perfect place to give investors a dose of reality — and remind them of the risk many choose to ignore.” Mr. Greenberg was senior columnist for TheStreet from 1998 until 2006, before joining MarketWatch, during which time he also wrote a weekly column for The Wall Street Journal. For many years he wrote a monthly column for Fortune Magazine. Earlier in his career, he was a daily business columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle and a business reporter for the Chicago Tribune. Mr. Greenberg will be based in San Diego.

