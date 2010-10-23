Submit Your Smart Grid Killer App In The GreenBeat 2010 Innovation Competition

Monday October 25th is the submission deadline for the GreenBeat 2010 Innovation Competition. We’re looking for the freshest, most promising ideas for making the power grid smarter, more efficient, or more potent.



If you are working on an idea that could disrupt the way we think about the grid today, then we want you in the running, whether you’re a startup, big business, or research institution. The deadline to submit an application is October 25! Apply here.

Up to 10 finalists will present live onstage at GreenBeat 2010, the executive summit on the Smart Grid, happening this Nov. 3 and 4, at Stanford University.

On top of that, DEMO, the leading launch platform for emerging technologies, and strategic partner of GreenBeat 2010, will be offering winners of the Innovation Competition the opportunity to launch their products at DEMO in 2011 — a prize valued at $18,500. Notable runner-ups will also be mentioned on VentureBeat.com.

Participating in the competition will also mean exposure in front of an audience of Smart Grid industry leaders, including venture capitalists, utility executives, other entrepreneurs and the best of the green press.

Business Insider readers click here and use discount code “VB-Insider” to receive 20% off!

Recently added speakers:

John Doerr, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Partner

Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures, Partner

Andres Carvallo, Grid Net, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer

Mark Wyatt, Duke Energy, Vice President

Paul De Martini, Smart Grid at Cisco Systems, VP & CTO

Bill Weihl Google, Green Energy Czar

Christine Lyon, Morrison & Foerster, Partner

Kenneth Davies, Google Ventures, Cleantech Advisor

Kevin Skillern, GE Energy Financial Services, Managing Director of Venture Capital

Edward Fenster, SunRun, Co-Founder

Yi Cui, Stanford University, Associate Professor Department of Materials Science and Engineering

Dian Grueneich, California Public Utilities Commission

Paul Holland, Foundation Capital, General Partner

John Voelcker, High Gear Media, Senior Editor

Scott Lang, Silver Spring Network, President & CEO

Ed Cazaleat, Megawatt Storage Farms

Plus many more!

For more information on the event, including full agenda and registration, click here.

Business Insider readers click here and use discount code “VB-Insider” to receive 20% off!

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.