Green Water Attacks A New Jersey Town

Green tap water has invaded the homes of a New Jersey neighbourhood, the cause of which remains a mystery. According to CBS New York’s Elise Finch, residents of Toms River say that the green tint is only visible in large volumes, like when filling up a pool or a bathtub.



New Jersey American Water Company, which supplies water to the area, told the station that iron may be the source of the discoloration, but ensures that the water is safe to drink and use.

According to Environmental Protection Agency’s website, blue-green water might be caused by the corrosion of iron or copper pipes.

The water company is waiting on the results from further tests.

