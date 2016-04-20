How to legally get your weed delivered to your house in one hour or less

It’s 2016 and you can now, in some American cities, legally have someone deliver you a bag of weed. With 24 states and the District of Columbia legalizing the use of marijuana in some form, marijuana dispensaries seek alternate ways to get their product to customers.

Green Rush is one of several California startups providing a legal weed-delivery service. Partnering with nearly 200 dispensaries in the state, the San Francisco-based company provides door-to-door service of your cannabis, edibles, oils and more.

Produced by Sam Rega. Cinematography by Andrew Stern. Edited by Josh Wolff. Production manager Lauren Browning.

