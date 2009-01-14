Green-Power Windmill Destroyed By UFO (VIDEO)

Watch out T. Boone Pickens. A wind farm in England owned by Ecotricity had one of its wind mills mangled last week and there is still no answer as to what destroyed the massive turbine.



One popular answer: Aliens.

And if not aliens, some other unidentified flying object (which, after all, doesn’t necessarily mean a saucer filled with little green people).

In any event, the “we’re not alone” crowd has descended on the farm and Ecotricity has closed off access to prevent truth-seekers from swarming them. Here’s a video, let us know what you think.





(HT: Green Inc.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.