Green Party candidate Jill Stein tried to crash tonight's presidential debate and was escorted out

Photo via Twitter Jill Stein was escorted out of Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York by police for not having credentials for the event.

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein was escorted by police off the site of Monday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton after she tried to crash the event, USA Today reported.

Police approached Stein at Hofstra University after USA Today reporter Eliza Collins saw the Green Party nominee boarding a press bus.

Stein was escorted off the premises because she didn’t have the proper credentials to attend the event.

“We were there under legitimate pretenses,” Meleiza Figueroa, Stein’s press director, told USA Today.

Third party candidates need to garner at least 15 per cent of support in order to participate in the presidential debates. According to a poll by Real Clear Politics, Stein only managed to get 2.4 per cent of votes among the other nominees.

Following her removal, Stein relocated to a nearby location with her supporters and tweeted she would be joining tonight’s debate via Twitter.

Watch me go head to head with Clinton and Trump tonight as I join the #Debates2016 online right here on Twitter. Use #HeyJill for questions! pic.twitter.com/BvUqk53OgE

— Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) September 26, 2016

Last week, Stein’s supporters vowed to get Stein onstage during the debate, despite not receiving an invitation.

“Our supporters are going to attempt to escort Jill in. We are expecting they will be unsuccessful,” Figueroa told USAToday. If she’s not allowed in “Jill will be holding a people’s debate outside the crowd.”

This isn’t the first time Stein has protested a presidential debate.

In 2012, Stein and her running mate Cheri Honkala were arrested for disorderly conduct after attempting to gain access to the presidential debate between Mitt Romney and Barack Obama.

