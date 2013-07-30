The First Photos Of Green Paint Splattered All Over The Washington National Cathedral

Brett LoGiurato

The Associated Press is reporting that police have arrested a woman in connection with vandalism at the Washington National Cathedral that was found on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, bystanders found green paint poured on top of an organ at the Washington National Cathedral on Monday.

It’s the latest in a series of incidents defacing Washington, D.C., monuments with green paint. On Friday, the Lincoln Memorial was vandalised. On Monday, a statue outside the Smithsonian Castle on the National Mall was another target in addition to the National Cathedral.

CNN producer Dan Merica tweeted out some of the photos the network obtained of the paint on the cathedral:

