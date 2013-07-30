The First Photos Of Green Paint Splattered All Over The Washington National Cathedral

The Associated Press is reporting that police have arrested a woman in connection with vandalism at the Washington National Cathedral that was found on Monday.



Earlier on Monday, bystanders found green paint poured on top of an organ at the Washington National Cathedral on Monday.

It’s the latest in a series of incidents defacing Washington, D.C., monuments with green paint. On Friday, the Lincoln Memorial was vandalised. On Monday, a statue outside the Smithsonian Castle on the National Mall was another target in addition to the National Cathedral.

CNN producer Dan Merica tweeted out some of the photos the network obtained of the paint on the cathedral:

First on CNN: Photos of the green paint splatter on the Bethlehem Chapel at the Washington National Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/4h71rE691E — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) July 29, 2013

CNN: Another photo of green paint splattered at the Washington National Cathedral pic.twitter.com/pNQhJQRRpD — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 29, 2013

