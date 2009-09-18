10 Movies That Want You To Save The World

Will we be treated to an “An Inconvenient Truth” this year? No. We’re being treated to many, many inconvenient truths.



We’ve gathered 10 new films exploring our relationship with the environment, climate change, and energy.

These new documentaries have big overarching themes about everything that’s wrong with our society of over-consumption and our neglect for nature.

But are any of them worth a damn? Well, here’s the trailers, take a look for yourself. While these filmmakers want to have a minimal impact on the planet, we think they want to have a big impact at the box office.

The Movies That Want To Change Your World →

Or click on the posters below:

No Impact Man A family is hoping to impact our society's over-consumption mentality by leaving no or minimal impact on the environment for a year. 'No Impact Man,' the movie that captured the experiment, is the journey of a New York couple who decides to eliminate all electricity and fuel propelled amenities, cancel magazine subscriptions, and eat locally, thus minimising their carbon footprint. The documentary seems a better version of the fast-food experiment Morgan Spurlock did in 'Supersize Me' several years ago, at the least for the people involved. Rather than eating copious amounts of junk food and proving than the stuff will kill you, the no-impact family proves that living right will not. Now Playing The Age Of Stupid Crude Oil and its effects on the environment have been covered many times. While previous documentaries including the highly profiled 'An Inconvenient Truth' focus on the consumption of oil, 'Crude' reflects on the extraction of the so-called black gold in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Highlighting the ensuing health and ecological problems such as cancer and water contamination, the film also illustrates the cultural aspect of corporations colonizing and degrading local communities by tracing the history behind a now 16-year-long lawsuit against oil giant Chevron. Playing Now Fuel Filmmaker and biofuel advocate Josh Tickell spent 11 years working on this film about America's addiction to oil that has the feel-good aura of we-can-change-the-world. Great, another flick about oil and celebrities telling you that you can do it. But Tickell did spend over a decade producing the documentary and did make a cross-country trip with a biofuel running van, so 'Fuel' could be worth the $12 this weekend. Earth Days Rather than calling for action, Earth Days is a stroll down memory lane covering the environmental movement in the U.S. Now Playing The National Parks: America's Best Idea From Acadia to Yosemite, Yellowstone to the Grand Canyon, the Everglades of Florida to the Gates of the Arctic in Alaska - this land is your land, says Ken Burns, taking us on a tour of the country's most spectacular national parks. Enjoy 12 hours of the breathtaking scenery of some 53 parks. The TV series begins PBS Sept. 27, 2009 on PBS. A Sea Change Is a world without fish possible? Probably not. So curb your sushi appetite, if you don't want to find out. Watch on Planet Green -- Sept. 26, 2009. HOME We are running out of natural resources, we are running out of dumping grounds for our garbage, we are running out of time. HOME is an urgent message to mankind that we need to change now, because if we don't, 10 short years away from now the world will be on an irreversible road to self-destruction. The movie, released this summer, is free to watch online. FRESH 'Cheap food is an illusion; the real cost of food is paid somewhere,' begins the trailer for 'Fresh,' a documentary covering the organic, antibiotic-free, sustainable food farming and distribution. The movie is yet another take on healthy foods, but it also profiles a minority of farmers that have chosen to grow and breed real food the right way. Now Playing. Black Wave The Black Wave: The Legacy of the Exxon Valdez was released last year, and screened on several TV channels this year. It captures the aftermath of arguably the biggest environmental disaster in North America -- the Exxon Valdez supertanker's oil spill in 1989. The documentary is currently screened on different TV channel (see your local listings), and should be available for rent soon.

