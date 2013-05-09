Green Mountain Coffee Shares Explode Higher After Trading Halt Lifted

Green Mountain shares are up nearly 13% after a huge earnings beat and an announcement they’d signed a deal with Starbucks.



Trading was briefly halted so investors could digest the news. Now it’s unhalted, and the stock is exploding. Here’s the chart via MarketWatch:

The deal extends Green Mountain’s use of Starbucks products in its Keurig machines.

The company also upgraded full-year non-GAAP earnings guidance to between $3.05 and $3.15. This quarter’s non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.93.

Click here to read Green Mountain’s full earnings release summary >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.