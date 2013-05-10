Green Mountain Shares Are Going Crazy

Shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters are up nearly 17% in early-morning trading.
The market is taking in the new five-year deal the company inked with Starbucks to serve the giant’s coffee in its Keurig machines.
Here’s the chart:
YahooGreen Mountain’s $0.93 also beat on non-GAAP EPS estimates by $0.20 yesterday, and the company revised estimates upward.
