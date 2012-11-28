Green Mountain Beats Big On Earnings; Stock Surges

Photo: Flickr

Green Mountain’s fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings came in at $0.64. Revenue was $947 million.



Both are big beats, and shares are up 15 percen0t after market.

Analysts expected revenue to hit $902 million with EPS to hit $0.48.

Last quarter’s earnings came in at $0.50, while year-ago revenue was $712 million.

The company also released final statistics for its fiscal year. Among them:

Approximately 90% of consolidated fiscal year 2012 net sales were from sales of Keurig Single

Higher gross margin in fiscal 2011 compared to fiscal 2012 primarily was due to demand related investments in fiscal 2012, including the introduction of the Vue brewing system. This resulted in higher labour and overhead manufacturing costs associated with the ramp up in the Company’s manufacturing base

Unfavorable green coffee costs and an increase in single serve pack obsolescence also adversely impacted gross margin year over year.

Click here for updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.