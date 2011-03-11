Holy Cow! Green Mountain Coffee Is Up 27% On Starbucks Partnership

Photo: Associated Press
Green Mountain is SURGING more than 27% in pre-market trading on its new single-brewing deal with Starbucks.Starbucks is up more than 8% on the news.
Here is what you need to know
- Green Mountain’s Keurig brewing system will be sold with Starbucks single-cup coffee and Tazo tea pods
- The combined products will be sold in grocery stores, wholesale clubs and drugstores starting this fall
- Both companies say the single-cup market has the potential to reach $4 billion
- Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet
Green Mountain shares plunged a few weeks ago when rumours of a deal with Starbucks fell through.
Green Mountain is a heavily shorted stock.
Click here to se the 15 stocks short sellers are betting against the most >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.