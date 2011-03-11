Holy Cow! Green Mountain Coffee Is Up 27% On Starbucks Partnership

Photo: Associated Press

Green Mountain is SURGING more than 27% in pre-market trading on its new single-brewing deal with Starbucks.Starbucks is up more than 8% on the news.





Green Mountain’s Keurig brewing system will be sold with Starbucks single-cup coffee and Tazo tea pods

The combined products will be sold in grocery stores, wholesale clubs and drugstores starting this fall

Both companies say the single-cup market has the potential to reach $4 billion

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet

Green Mountain shares plunged a few weeks ago when rumours of a deal with Starbucks fell through.

Green Mountain is a heavily shorted stock.

