Now Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Is Sliding

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters’ stock is off more than 2% after initially climbing more than 8% after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings.
The company authorised a $US1 billion share buyback and said it sees low Q1 growth.
It also declared a divided of $US0.25.
Earnings beat earnings estimates at $US0.89.
Analysts were expecting $US0.75.
Revenues came in at $US1.05 billion versus $US964 million consensus.
The stock was briefly up as much as 8%, though has since turned negative.
K-Cup sales were up more 18% YOY.
They continued to project double-digit revenue growth long-term.
