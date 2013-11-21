Now Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Is Sliding

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters’ stock is off more than 2% after initially climbing more than 8% after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings.

The company authorised a $US1 billion share buyback and said it sees low Q1 growth.

It also declared a divided of $US0.25.

Earnings beat earnings estimates at $US0.89.

Analysts were expecting $US0.75.

Revenues came in at $US1.05 billion versus $US964 million consensus.

The stock was briefly up as much as 8%, though has since turned negative.

K-Cup sales were up more 18% YOY.

They continued to project double-digit revenue growth long-term.

