Denver's legal cannabis king says 'I am treated like any other drug dealer'

It was during a round of golf that entrepreneur Christian Hageseth was introduced to the world of medical cannabis. In 2009, he founded Green Man Cannabis, offering award-winning cannabis strains at his two Denver dispensaries.

Fast forward to 2016, and he’s quickly building a massively lucrative cannabis empire, one plant at a time.

Colorado legalised the use of medical marijuana in 2000 and recreational use in 2012. But as Hageseth tells Business Insider, “We are still an unwelcome business on the federal level….It’s illegal for a bank to take my money. It’s just like they were taking El Chapo Guzman’s money or Scarface’s money. I am treated like any other drug dealer.”

Produced by Sam Rega. Cinematography by Alana Kakoyiannis. Production manager Lauren Browning.

