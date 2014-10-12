BATHURST 1000 WRAP UP: Chaz Mostert Conquers The Mountain

Chaz Mostert and Paul Morris, drivers of the #6 Pepsi max Crew Ford, celebrate after winning the Bathurst 1000 V8 supercars race. Photo: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Ford Pepsi Max Crew’s Chaz Mostert has won the 2014 Bathurst 1000.

This was only his third victory in a V8 supercar and just his second start at Mount Panorama.

Mostert started the race last on the grid, burning rubber and driving to victory in the final lap.

Veteran Craig Lowndes had a chance but was penalised when he bumped Mark Winterbottom.

Red Bull’s Jamie Whincup had a favourable lead with 3 laps to go, but his team hounded him to conserve fuel.

Shane van Gisbergen, who began in pole position, did not finish.

van Gisbergen was leading the race up until the final 15 laps, when he stalled after hitting the pits for refuelling.

In a recurring theme that prevalent throughout the day, the Holden driver never made it back onto the track.

The entire race was full of chaos, drama, thrills, spills and plenty of bold maneuvers.

After almost six hours and more than 100 laps, a one-hour stoppage to repair a damaged section of the circuit postponed the premiere motorsport event.

See some of the race highlights below.

2014 King of the Mountain – Chaz Mostert and Paul Morris #v8sc #bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/xwRCjHmg0S — V8Supercars Official (@v8supercars) October 12, 2014

Mostert managed to complete the fastest lap ever in Mount Panorama history.

Mostert's just set a lap record on L148 – 2min07.4913 #Bathurst1000 #V8SC — V8Supercars Official (@v8supercars) October 12, 2014

Erebus Motorsport V8 driver Lee Holdsworth flipped after being hit by Russell Ingall.

Volvo Polestar Racing’s Scott McLaughlin bowed out after a brilliant performance.

All over for Scotty McLaughlin and #VolvoS60 after a brilliant performance #Bathurst1000 can be very cruel pic.twitter.com/M8su0irV0k — Tim Morrissey (@timmorrissey) October 12, 2014

The Bottle-O Racing Team’s David Reynolds and Dean Canto were bumped from contention.

Race leaders David Reynolds and Dean Canto out of Bathurst 1000 on lap 118 with dead battery. pic.twitter.com/jI8Bruf1Gm — Joshua Dowling (@JoshuaDowling) October 12, 2014

Before the race could get underway there were dramas, with former champ Garth Tander’s co-driver, Warren Luff, crashing their Holden Racing Team car during the final practice run, ending any chance of making the starting line. A brake failure saw Luff smash into veteran Craig Lowndes’ Red Bull Racing Commodore.

The #2 Holden Racing Team Holden of Warren Luff is seen on its side after a crash with Craig Lowndes driver of the #888 Red Bull Racing Australia Holden during practice for the Bathurst 1000. Photo: Getty Images

Despite the frustrating situation, the pair showed great sportsmanship, with Lowndes racing to check Luff was OK and the pair hugging each other after the accident.

Amazing scenes after the Luff and Lowndes crash. Great sportsmanship #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/m3RWZdDdT7 — Mattzel89 (@Mattzel89) October 11, 2014

