"Green Lantern" Is the New "Star Wars" Says Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds compares the expanded Green Lantern mythology to “Star Wars. Green Lantern will bring one of DC Comics’ most popular characters to life on the big screen June 17. Star Ryan Reynolds indicated recently that the expansion of this universe from the original comic books is what sold him on taking on the role of Hal Jordan. Here’s what he had to say below, comparing Green Lantern to the Star Wars franchise.



“I wandered through the art department, and that’s what sold me, seeing this universe that’s created and the scale of it all. They’re taking the Green Lantern canon from the comics and they’re extending it out into this new medium. Our goal is to make the first superhero who really goes on a Star Wars kind of epic journey, and this mythology goes back a lot further than Star Wars.”

The actor also talked about the tone of Green Lantern, revealing it isn’t as dark as The Dark Knight, but isn’t overly light in tone either.

“Tone was the biggest concern going in and then it almost became a contagion, and it became the concern of everyone and with me just harping on it. And now I feel that it’s the most exciting discovery as we kept going. No, it’s not dark like Christopher Nolan‘s Batman movies, but it isn’t very light like you saw some of the [1980s] Superman movies get. The character is somewhere in the middle. He’s a classic male. Han Solo, who was witty but not really funny, was one of the touchstones.“

Director Martin Campbell also said that this story gave him a chance to do things he has never done before as a filmmaker.

“This was a chance to do some things I’ve never done before. We have a story that is very human and very much about human emotions, but what’s within that story takes us off-world and into some alien settings that are extraordinary.“

Click here to read the full article on Green Lantern.

Green Lantern comes to theatres June 17th, 2011 and stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Temuera Morrison, Jenna Craig, Jon Tenney, Tim Robbins. The film is directed by Martin Campbell.

