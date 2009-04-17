Green IT Biz Booming Says Telvent CEO (VIDEO)

Manuel Sanchez, CEO of Telvent (TLVT) tells Aaron Task at Tech Ticker that his company is excelling despite the rough economic environment. In February Televent issued guidance of revenue growth in the range of 18% to 21%. Sanchez is more confident now that they’ll hit that target.



Televent is an IT company that helps companies manage energy sources. It uses smart grid technology, it monitors water use, it also keeps track of transportation.



