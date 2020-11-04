Green-energy stocks tumble and fossil-fuel shares spike on higher chances of a second Trump term and a Republican-controlled Senate

- Renewable-energy stocks slumped in pre-market trading on Wednesday as investors reacted to the increased prospect of President Trump securing a second term and Republicans retaining the Senate.
- In contrast, fossil-fuel stocks climbed on hopes for further support of their industries and a slower economic transition to renewable energy.
- Enphase Energy, First Solar, SolarEdge, and Renewable Energy shares were all in the red, while Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Schlumberger climbed.
Green-energy stocks tumbled in pre-market trading on Wednesday, as investors reacted to the better-than-expected odds of President Donald Trump winning a second term and Republicans holding the Senate.
Enphase Energy dropped as much as 6%, First Solar fell as much as 5%, SolarEdge Technologies slid as much as 4%, and Renewable Energy dropped as much as 3%, striking a sharp contrast to a 2% gain for the Nasdaq stock index.
Moreover, the two largest clean-energy exchange-traded funds – the Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETFs – both slid as much as 2% in pre-market trading.
Meanwhile, shares in fossil-fuel companies climbed on the prospect of continued support their industries. Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum shares rose as much as 3%, while oil services provider Schlumberger gained as much as 2%.
Investors may be betting that even if former Vice President Joe Biden becomes president, his attempts to pass green-energy legislation will be blocked by a Republican-controlled Senate.
US crude futures rose by almost 2.5% to around $US38.60 a barrel, climbing for a third day in a row after having hit five-month lows on Monday.
