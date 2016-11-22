Green Day led an anti-Trump protest at the American Music Awards

The members of Green Day may be in middle age now, but that hasn’t stopped the pop-punk band from calling out things exactly as they see them.
While performing at Sunday’s American Music Awards, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong added a chant to Green Day’s new song “Bang Bang”: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”
The protest of President-elect Trump isn’t a surprise from Green Day, whose politically charged hit “American Idiot” (originally released during George W. Bush’s presidency) reportedly saw a spike in streams following the 2016 election.
Watch Green Day’s anti-Trump chant during “Bang Bang” below:
Green Day: “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/5teJx7AC9A
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 21, 2016
