Green Day led an anti-Trump protest at the American Music Awards

The members of Green Day may be in middle age now, but that hasn’t stopped the pop-punk band from calling out things exactly as they see them.

While performing at Sunday’s American Music Awards, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong added a chant to Green Day’s new song “Bang Bang”: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

The protest of President-elect Trump isn’t a surprise from Green Day, whose politically charged hit “American Idiot” (originally released during George W. Bush’s presidency) reportedly saw a spike in streams following the 2016 election.

Watch Green Day’s anti-Trump chant during “Bang Bang” below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.