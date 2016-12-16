The creator of a bag that dissolves in water drank a glass of it to prove it's natural

Kevin Kumala has created a bag from cassava starch that is 100% biodegradable and even edible.

To prove that the bag is totally natural he dissolved part of it in a lukewarm glass of water and then drank it.

The manufacturer of the bags is currently accepting big orders from restaurants and hotels, so you might come across one of these eco-friendly carriers soon.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

