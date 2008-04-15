Green Car Companies Tesla and Fisker Fighting Like Cats

The Tesla honeymoon is over, it seems. The green car company’s first car, the Tesla Roadster, was late, and now a tarnished Tesla is suing the man who designed the second car, Henrik Fisker, alleging that he designed a crappy car on purpose to delay Tesla, stole its trade secrets, and then rushed off to Kleiner Perkins to found his own green sportscar company. NYT



