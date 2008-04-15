Green Car Companies Tesla and Fisker Fighting Like Cats

Henry Blodget

The Tesla honeymoon is over, it seems. The green car company’s first car, the Tesla Roadster, was late, and now a tarnished Tesla is suing the man who designed the second car, Henrik Fisker, alleging that he designed a crappy car on purpose to delay Tesla, stole its trade secrets, and then rushed off to Kleiner Perkins to found his own green sportscar company. NYT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us