FORMER GREEN BERET: Essential survival tips that could save your life

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann is a retired Green Beret in the US Army as well as the President of MannUp Leadership Training.

He’s battled drug cartels in South America and fought terrorists in Afghanistan. Mann reveals some of the most essential survival tips that could end up saving your life.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.