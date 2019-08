Lt. Col. Scott Mann is a retired Green Beret in the US Army as well as the president of MannUp Leadership Training. Mann spent most of his adult life in the Special Forces and explains why he believes the United States Military’s strategy against terrorism is actually making the problem worse.

