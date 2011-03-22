LOCKOUT CASUALTIES: Green Bay Packers Can't Get Their Super Bowl Rings

With the business of football at a complete halt, players on the Green Bay Packers aren’t even able to get the rings they earned when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, according to the New York Times.



Players are traditionally presented the rings at a ceremony in June, but Packers executives and coaches are the ones that have to order the rings, and they’re not allowed to contact the players to discuss the design because of the lockout. The NFL hasn’t done anything yet to facilitate the process.

And it’s not just the rings. The Packers haven’t accepted President Obama’s invitation to the White House yet because none of the players would be allowed to attend. The players can’t appear at school and charity events either, which are normally frequent during the off-season. Events hosted by the team have also been postponed because of the lockout, and Packers fans have been left hanging throughout the proceedings.

Most of the traditional post- and off-season activities have been put on hold, which is especially tough on Green Bay since they are the only public-owned team and those shareholders can’t even enjoy their Super Bowl championship.

