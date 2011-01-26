Here's Why The Green Bay Packers Are The Best Six-Loss Team Ever

When the Green Bay Packers squeaked into the playoffs with a 10-6 record, not many people picked them to get to the Super Bowl. But there the Packers are, not just headed to Dallas but a betting favourite over the Pittsburgh Steelers.



A closer look at the Packers’ six losses, however, shows why Green Bay is better than its record would indicate, and why the Packers are the favourites: They played close, competitive games even in defeat, in a way no NFL team ever had.

The Packers lost twice by field goals in overtime, twice by field goals in the last 10 seconds of the fourth quarter, and twice by four points, with both of those four-point losses coming on the road with quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured. No team in NFL history had ever before had a six-loss season with all six losses by four points or fewer, according to Stats Inc.

