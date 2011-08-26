Lambeau Field Expansion Could Give You A Chance To Own The Green Bay Packers

Photo: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have announced a plan to add 6,600 seats to their south end zone, making Lambeau Field the fourth-largest stadium in the NFL.The project will cost $130 million, but the team insists that they will not spend a dime of taxpayer money.



So how will they pay for it? Loans, jacking up fees on season-ticket holders (enjoy!) and maybe, if you’re lucky, a stock sale.

That’s right, you might get a rare opportunity to buy a stake in the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise.

Though they are publicly-owned, the Packers are not publicly traded and have only had four stock sales in their entire history. The last one was in 1997, which was the first one in 60 years.

Packers stock does not appreciate, doesn’t pay a dividend, and doesn’t even come with a ticket to the game. But you do get a nice certificate to hang on your wall that let’s you brag to your friends that you own a football team.

