STAT OF THE DAY: Packers And Steelers Set A Record For The Fewest Rushing Attempts In A Super Bowl

If this offseason is anything like the past dozen, teams will immediately begin copying every move the Packers made to win Super Bowl XLV. If that’s the case again this year, one of the cardinal rules of football will be broken.



That’s because Green Bay and Pittsburgh combined for just 36 rushing attempts last night, the fewest in Super Bowl history.

After Ryan Grant went down, the Packers placed very little emphasis on the run, a staple principle of football considered to be as vital to success as anything other than strong defence.

But Green Bay showed other teams that running the ball is no longer a requirement for success. We’re in a pass happy era to begin with, but the Packers have taken things to a new extreme.

After watching Green Bay, other teams will try to build their own Packers-lite squads, but it probably won’t work.

We’re bound to see half the league try to copy the Packers’ formula, but the smart teams are already hard at work drawing up coverages that neutralize the new era of one dimensional offenses. Instead of copying what the Packers did, teams should be looking ahead to see what the next breakthrough scheme will be.

Nevertheless, if past trends hold true, we’re likely to see teams stockpiling receivers this offseason and an even bigger passing bonanza next season.

