Here's How The Packers And Steelers Became Two Of The NFL's Most Popular Teams

In a piece posted earlier this morning, I argued that Fox will reap a ratings bonanza for their coverage of Super Bowl XLV on Sunday, February 6th at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

One of my arguments stemmed from the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers have two of the most avid fanbases in the NFL. This claim is bolstered by looking at how each team ranked (Packers 3rd and Steelers 4th) in the most recent 2010 Harris Poll comparing team popularity among NFL cities.

And if you look at similar Harris Polls from the last several years on the same subject, the Steelers and Packers usually rank among the Top 5 teams in the league.



Read the full story at Forbes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.