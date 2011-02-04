What Does The "G" On The Green Bay Packers' Helmets Stand For?

Former NFL running back Tiki Barber went around Dallas asking some Green Bay Packers what the “G” on their helmets stands for.



While everyone assumes the “G” stands for “Green Bay,” the oval logo actually stands for “Greatness.” The Packers hold a trademark on the logo which was created by equipment manager George Braisher back in 1961.

