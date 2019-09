It’s really cold in Green Bay, Wis. right now. Weather.com says it’s 20 degrees but feels like it’s only 8 degrees because of the wind.

That’s not stopping these female fans from rocking their Packers bikinis. We wonder how long they’ll last (photo via SB Nation):

