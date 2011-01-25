Green Bay Fan FIRED For Wearing A Packer Tie To Work In Chicago*

Photo: Jean Lachat/Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago-area car salesman John Stone was canned from his dealership job after refusing to take off his Green Bay Packer tie the morning after the NFC Championship Game.Jerry Roberts, the general manager of Webb Chevrolet, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he gave Stone five opportunities to remove the tie or face a sacking and Stone refused.



No customers complained about the tie, but the dealership is a big sponsor of the Bears and provides loaner vehicles to Bears players, so it was deemed an inappropriate use of neckwear trash-talking.

What do you think? Just a good-natured ribbing or was the tie unfairly rubbing salt in the wounds?

UPDATE: Stone told the Dan Patrick show he already has another job at a different Chevy dealer.

