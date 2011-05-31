Greeks Yank Billions Out Of Country's Banks As Crisis Worsens

Courtesy of Google translate please consider They lifted 1.5 billion Thursday and Friday from bank



Only a few steps separating from Friday to yesterday’s mass panic! From early morning to counter the banks there is serious pressure for withdrawals of deposits, especially small amounts. The pressure on banks began last Wednesday, culminating in yesterday’s day.

It is significant that Thursday and Friday, banking sources estimate that rose around 1.5 billion euros in total! According to the same month in May estimated the outflow estimated at least 4 billion from 2 billion in April.

The majority of depositors rushed to withdraw for pensioners and small savers and amounts ranging from 2-3000 lifted until 10 -15 000 euros. Motivation in most cases it was the fear that led the country into bankruptcy, deposits frozen even temporarily left without cash, or even lose their savings.

Politicians do not seem to fully understand the risks posed by a widespread panic, not only for the stability of the banking system but for the economy and the country.

EU Requests Severe Bail-Out Conditions Including International Tax Collection

The Financial Times reports Greece set for severe bail-out conditions

European leaders are negotiating a deal that would lead to unprecedented outside intervention in the Greek economy, including international involvement in tax collection and privatisation of state assets, in exchange for new bail-out loans for Athens.

People involved in the talks said the package would also include incentives for private holders of Greek debt voluntarily to extend Athens’ repayment schedule, as well as another round of austerity measures.

Officials warned, however, that almost every element of the new package faced significant opposition from at least one of the governments and institutions involved in the current negotiations and a deal could still unravel.

In the latest setback, the Greek government failed on Friday to win cross-party agreement on the new austerity measures, which European Union lenders have insisted is a prerequisite to another bail-out.

Officials think Greece will be unable to return to the financial markets to raise money on its own in March – as originally planned in the current €110bn package – meaning that the IMF is now forbidden from distributing any additional cash. Without the IMF funds, eurozone governments would either be forced to fill the gap or Athens could default.

30,000 Protest in Greece

Courtesy of Google Translate More than 30,000 Greeks in Athens take centre inspired by the protests of Spain

Some 30,000 people, police said, more as protesters have gone to the streets Sunday in Athens to protest the Greek political class. The demonstration has been called through social networks, as well as in Spain, and the participants cited the movement as a reference 15M.

“We’ve had enough. The politicians are laughing at us. If things continue like this, our future will be very hard,” said one of demonstrators gathered outside the headquarters of the Greek Parliament in Syntagma Square, while his teammates chanted “Thieves, thieves!”.

This is the fifth day of protests in Syntagma Square and this time they have been joined by a Spanish group who wanted to express solidarity with the merger.

“People were outraged, but needed motivation to express themselves. The Spanish have given us that motivation,” said Argyrou Iphigenia, an insurance agent, told Reuters. “We’re not asleep. We are awake. The IMF must go. There are solutions without them,” he argued.

Is it any wonder people are yanking money out of Greek banks? How long before a bank freeze?

Mike “Mish” Shedlock

http://globaleconomicanalysis.blogspot.com

