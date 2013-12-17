The Percentage Of Greeks Unable To Heat Their Homes Is Heartbreakingly High

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis Homeless men, 41-year-old Argiris (R) and 76-year-old Alexopoulos (L), sleep by the entrance of a metro station in central Athens, January 21, 2013.

The economic situation remains dire in Greece.

And it’s not just about high unemployment and low paychecks.

MacroPolis points us to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) new data on living conditions in Greece, and it’s all heart-breaking.

“During the last 5 years (2008-2012), there is an increase in material deprivation in at least 4 out of 9 categories of basic goods and services,” wrote ELSTAT. “This increase is greater at ages 0-17 and 18-64 than at ages 65+. Specifically, 19.5% of the total population in 2012, faces financial burden with an enforced lack of at least 4, out of potentially 9 material deprivation items, in the ‘economic strain and durables’ dimension, while this percentage was 15.2% in 2011, 11.6% in 2010, 11.0% in 2009 and 11.2% in 2008.”

Here’s how they define deprivation: “enforced incapacity to face unexpected financial expenses, to afford one week’s annual holiday away from home, to have a meal with meat, chicken, fish -or vegetarian equivalent- every second day, to afford the adequate heating of the dwelling, to purchase durable goods like a washing machine, colour TV, telephone, mobile telephone or car, or being confronted with payment arrears, such as for mortgage or rent, utility bills, hire purchase installments or other loan payment.”

As the temperature drops around the world, almost everyone can appreciate the value of a heated home.

Unfortunately, too much of the Greek population cannot adequately heat their homes.

“26.7% of the total population declares inability to keep their home adequately warm, while the corresponding percentage of the poor population is estimated at 47.6% and the percentage of the non-poor population is estimated at 20.8%.”

It’s an unbelievably sad situation.

