The Greece Powder Keg Explodes

Gus Lubin
greece strike

Don’t expect Greeks to swallow their medicine willingly.

Civil servants in the massive default risk country launched a 24-hour strike today to protest government cutbacks. Mob chants included “We won’t pay for their crisis!” and “Not one euro to be sacrificed to the bankers!” according to the New York Times.

Strikes are a beloved tradition in many European countries, but they do make financial reform hard. Recently, Iceland refused payment on a financial crisis debt for fear of angering the population.

Air traffic controllers, customs and tax officials, hospital doctors and schoolteachers are involved in Greece’s strike. Needless to say, that means basically no economic progress in Greece today.

See Greeks taking to the street >

Greeks take to the street

Nevermind the rain

They don't even LIKE the EU

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou is not a popular man

But he is a popular mask

Even the elderly are on the street

It's a chaos of ponchos and flags

Meanwhile, no one is at the airport

Seriously, Greece was shut down today

