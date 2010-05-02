Greeks Start Torching Athens Ahead Of New Austerity Measures

According to a survey by Pro Thema, 51.3% of Greeks have said they would protest in the streets should new Austerity measures happen. Many already are.



Saturday, fresh protests rocked Athens.

Reuters:

Angry protesters set fire to garbage cans and two TV outside broadcast vans in Athens as thousands of Greeks marched through the capital on May Day to protest against austerity measures they say only hurt the poor.

…

Shops were closed, ships stayed docked and the streets of the capital were unusually empty except for protesters marching toward parliament, meters away from the Finance Ministry where EU and IMF officials have been meeting for days to agree a new set of austerity measures.

“No to the IMF’s junta!” protesters chanted, referring to the military dictatorship which ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974.

“Hands off our rights! IMF and EU Commission out!,” the protesters shouted as they marched to parliament.

We have a hard time believing that Greece will be able to slash spending as necessary to contain growth of its national debt. Protests will explode before letting deep spending cuts happen it seems.

Hopefully the IMF and E.U. will happy enough if Greece agrees to certain budget targets but then fails to achieve them when it comes to implementing austerity measures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.