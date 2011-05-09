Greek’s Déjà Vu

Was it Déjà Vu? Did not we see this situation a year ago? We did. For the last year Greece was trying to resolve its budget deficit problem; however this was without a success. And now Greece is slipping farther behind its targets for cutting the deficit. The government is in talks with the private creditors to extend the maturity on the bonds. The only country who is supporting Greece with that idea is Germany; however it seems that Germans sooner or later may back up, as a result of the increasing tensions in the parliament. It looks like Greece in the eyes of EU is some sort of a scapegoat, at whom everybody points with the finger and blaming for its irresponsible actions in the past.



