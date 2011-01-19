Greek Yields Rocketing Higher On Report That Germans Are Now Bracing For A Debt Restructuring

Some ructions in the eurozone this morning with fresh, conflicting reports about Greek debt restructuring.



Yields on Greek 10-years are surging on a report from Reuters that officials are preparing for such an eventuality. Specifically, officials are said to be looking at the ramifications on European banks (and German banks specifically).

Elsewhere this has been denied.

Meanwhile, the pro-restructuring drumbeat has been growing louder. Felix Salmon has the latest on what everyone’s saying.

