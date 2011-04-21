Well This Can't Go On Much Longer In Greece

Nearly 23% yields on 2-year debt? The Greek situation is definitely not going to be sustainable for much longer.



The really sad thing here is that Greece’s unsustainably high yields comes as the Greek crisis enters its second year, as this Bloomberg story points out.

Endless austerity has done nothing. As along as the country is in the euro, it’s probably going to stay in crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.